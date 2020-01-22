A sad death story in Gulf

A wealthy Emirati citizen died 4 days ago after a severe traffic accident on the road to the city of Al-Rams, in the north of Ras Al Khaimah, after leaving the Rams cemetery after visiting his mother’s grave, which died last October.

According to the website “Emirates Today”, the mother of the citizen, Faisal Abdullah Al-Haysom, died last October and used to visit her grave every Friday every week because of his severe attachment to it, and after leaving the cemetery he suffered a severe traffic accident that led to a head injury and fractures in various In his body, where he was transferred to Saqr Hospital for treatment.