Sad murder discovered after 15 year

A mother and her son face 7 charges of murder and conspiracy to kill, in the context of a crime that occurred nearly a quarter of a century ago in the United States.

According to “NBC News”, 7 charges of murder and conspiracy to murder have been brought against Mother (66) and her son (47).

On 1995, the son shot the man in New Jersey.

According to the authorities, the motive for the crime was to obtain a life insurance policy of about $ 200,000.

Prosecutors said that the son admitted that he “conspired” with his mother to commit the murder of her husband, and also confessed to conspiring with her to kill her sister in late 1994, after stabbing her 23 times.

The son, who confessed to trading in drugs, said that he had killed his mother’s sister, she was a reason for “losing his money.”

The case remained a mystery for many years, until the authorities found the edge of the thread a few months ago, and the mother and son were arrested last January.