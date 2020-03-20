safari
Safari Hypermarket changes opening timings

Safari Hypermarket changes opening timings

 

Leading hypermarket chain Safari will stay open round-the-clock, the management has announced in a statement.

“Safari Hypermarket at Safai Mall – Abu hamour, Safari Hypermarket on Salwa Road, Safari Shopping Complex – Umm Salal Mohammed and Safari Hypermarket – Alkhor will remain open 24 hours,” it was explained.

