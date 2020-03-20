Safari Hypermarket changes opening timings

Read next article ...

Qatar announces prices of some products The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has fixed the maximum prices for selling local fish and seafood which will be valid till March 31, 2020 and renewable. The Ministry also has fixed the maximum prices for selling fruits and vegetables which will be valid till March 31, 2020 and renewable. The violators will be punished as per the law, decisions and regulations in place in this regards, the Ministry has tweeted.