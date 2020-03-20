Safari Hypermarket changes opening timings

Qatar announces prices of some products
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has fixed the maximum prices for selling local fish and seafood which will be valid till March 31, 2020 and renewable.
The Ministry also has fixed the maximum prices for selling fruits and vegetables which will be valid till March 31, 2020 and renewable.
The violators will be punished as per the law, decisions and regulations in place in this regards, the Ministry has tweeted.
Employees to work from home in Qatar
Qatar decided to reduce the number of employees working at government entities to 20 percent of the total number of employees, while the other 80 percent of employees to start working remotely from home from March 22, 2020.
The decision is exempted for those who are working in these sectors: military, security, and health sectors, highlighting that State projects are not affected while taking necessary precautionary and preventive measures.