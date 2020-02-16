Sainsbury hypermarket opened in Qatar

Customers can now buy products by the leading British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s in Qatar. In an exclusive distribution agreement that was signed in May 2019 between Marakez Trading Co and Sainsbury’s, shoppers will now find a range of products by one of the UK’s most established supermarket brands at selected Al Meera supermarket outlets.

The ribbon cutting ceremony of Sainsbury’s Shop-in-Shop in Qatar took place at the Al Meera’s flagship Hypermarket, Hyatt Plaza Mall, under the patronage of Sheikh Suhaim bin Khalid Al Thani, Chairman of Marakez Holding, and the UK Ambassador to Qatar, H E Ajay Sharma, along with representatives from Al Meera Group and Sainsbury’s UK.