Salwa Beach Resort will open soon

Katara Hospitality announced that Salwa Beach Resort will be opening its doors soon.

It also said that due to partial opening and limited available inventory, they will be allotting only one villa per family until all premises are operational.

With sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, this ambitious 362-key property will feature a wide range of remarkable facilities, including three kilometres of private beach, a luxury marina and yacht club, a themed water park, a dive centre, cinemas, a shopping mall, an Arabian village, a 2,800 square metre spa and health club, and much more.

Katara Hospitality has gained global recognition for its contributions to the Qatari and international hospitality landscape, through numerous prestigious accolades from the industry.