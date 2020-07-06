Salwa resort: A place you should visit

The Salwa resort extends over an area of 3.200.00 square meters and the resort is the latest leisure destination and the first of its kind in Qatar. Aquatic and recreational and more than twenty exceptional restaurants, a conference center, an event hall, spa, marina, yacht club, diving center, a shopping mall in addition to a fitness center, business center, meeting rooms, and prayer rooms. Zella Hall is a group of 252 square meters, Zella Hall 1.2.3 with an area of 85, and the Massara Hall with an area of 1.297 square meters. There is also a sports academy Salwa resort that includes two football fields, a small net football field, tennis courts, basketball courts, squash courts, steam rooms, a medical center, and an indoor pool. And externally, the men’s fitness center, the women’s fitness center, and children’s play area, as for the adventure park, water, and amusement games, it includes water and entertainment games, and sports. Paddle, diving center, and maze for children.