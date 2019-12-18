See Amir of Qatar Dancing

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani participated on Tuesday in Qatar’s Arda (traditional sword dance), which was held in Amiri Diwan Yard on the Doha Corniche, to celebrate Qatar National Day.

His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani participated the Arda. A number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, and citizens also took part in the Arda.