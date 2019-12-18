See Amir of Qatar Dancing

VIDEO: Man tries to commit suicide from above bridge
A man tried to commit suicide from a high bridge in Russia, but he was rescued at the appropriate time.
A video clip of a driver who was in the place showed the man standing on one of the pillars of the "Krymsky" bridge in the center of the Russian capital, Moscow, on Sunday.
With an escalator, rescuers managed to land the man and save him on time.
https://youtu.be/sQIbZJNqYsE
A new visa application centre opened in Qatar
The Italian embassy in Doha opened its new visa application centre on Tuesday at The Gate Mall, sixth floor, Tower 3, in West Bay, offering "enhanced services in a welcoming facility" for Qatar residents.
People will also enjoy their stay while applying since the visa application centre is in a prime location and housed in a luxury mall (The Gate Mall) in Doha.
The centre also provides applicants with travel information aimed at promoting various touristic destinations in Italy.
The centre, also accessible via the Doha Metro (DECC station), is open from Sunday to Thursday, between