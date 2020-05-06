Send “hi” to this number..and see what will happen

As the epidemic of misleading transit information spread across the world, coinciding with the Corona pandemic, particularly on social media, investigators announced a new initiative aimed at helping people verify news.

The International Network for Checking News of the Poynter Institute announced that it will launch an automatic chat program on the WhatsApp application, which will allow users to inquire about terms such as “face masks” or “symptoms of the emerging corona virus.”

The program, which can be spoken with on WhatsApp, is designed through an international network consisting of more than 80 organizations around the world, specializing in checking information and checking news, to combat misinformation about the emerging corona virus that is spread through WhatsApp, according to a statement posted on Poynter’s website.

With the help of news investigators from 74 countries, more than 4,000 false news stories were identified, according to Poynter.

Anyone can access this program to verify any news they want, via the phone number +1 (727) 2912606, and then send a text message “hi”, for the account, to go ahead.