Seven more flights to different parts from Qatar

Indian Embassy in Qatar announced the list of seven more flights to different parts of India as part of phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission.

The Air India flights to Gaya, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Trichy are scheduled from July 16 to 27.

While there are two flights to Gaya through Delhi scheduled on July 16 and 25, there is one flight to each of the other destinations.

The Embassy on its twitter account warned residents to be mindful of booking tickets closer to their homestate to avoid difficulty with regards to quarantine procedure or transportation.

Bookings for the same are now open and can be done on Air India website.