Sheikh Tamim pardons many prisoners

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, issued an amnesty to a number of prisoners in an Emiri honor from His Highness, in consideration of the health and humanitarian conditions in light of the current conditions in the country due to the epidemic of the new Corona virus (Covid 19).

