Sheikh Tamim pardons many prisoners

Qatar: The official working hours for government and private sector during Ramadan Qatar today announced the official working hours for government and private sector during the holy month of Ramadan After the Cabinet meeting it was announced that the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1441 AH will be: A - The government sector is four hours per day, starting from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon. B - The private sector is six hours a day, starting from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon. The stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, and restaurants that