Sheikh Tamim pardons many prisoners

WhatsApp launches a feature that helps you during the quarantine
WhatsApp launches a feature that helps you during the quarantine
WhatsApp has announced an increase in the maximum number of group calls allowed, to include the participation of eight people at the same time.
And users of the application from now on can make group calls to eight people, whether video or audio calls, after it was limited to only four. According to Sputnik.
The upcoming update will make the app, which is used by more than two billion users around the world, a strong competitor for Zoom, FaceTime and House Party applications.
The number of video calls made using Microsoft's "TIMS" program increased
Qatar: The official working hours for government and private sector during Ramadan
Qatar: The official working hours for government and private sector during Ramadan
Qatar today announced the official working hours for government and private sector during the holy month of Ramadan
After the Cabinet meeting it was announced that the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1441 AH will be:
A - The government sector is four hours per day, starting from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon.
B - The private sector is six hours a day, starting from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon.
The stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, and restaurants that