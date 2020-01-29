Sidra to launch great services soon

In its efforts to support development of women’s health in Qatar, Sidra Medicine is set to launch a slew of women’s services this year.

In the first quarter in 2020, Sidra Medicine will expand its postpartum unit with new deluxe rooms and suites, start operating outpatient evening clinics for obstetrics and gynaecology services and offer cervical screenings.

It will launch a state-of-the-art in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment facility, open a Women’s Adult Pain Clinic and continue its technological advances in minimally invasive gynaecology surgery.

Last year, Sidra Medicine launched a fibroid centre which specialises in using minimally invasive methods and robotic surgery to remove fibroids and offering the latest maternal-fetal medicine techniques such as advanced non-invasive prenatal screening tests as well as the introduction of lactation specialists.

Speaking at the press conference on Monday, Sidra Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr Abdulla al Kaabi said since the opening of the main hospital in 2018, the hospital has been working on a number of research programmes aimed at improving maternal and women’s health as part of the precision medicine.

“In two years, we have expanded from maternity, gynaecology and maternal-fetal medicine to include a robust line- up that covers a wider spectrum of services covering reproductive as well as maternal child health. We also work closely with other clinics including perinatal mental health services, social workers, physiotherapy and adult anaesthesiology.”

Dr Michel Makhlouf, Acting Executive Chair of Women’s Services, said a Women’s Adult Pain Clinic and an extension of new maternity rooms will be launched in the next few days.

The new deluxe rooms and suites feature adjoining lounge areas and ensuite facilities.

In February, the hospital will open obstetrics and gynaecology clinics from 4 to 8 pm as well as a cervical screening clinic.

The cervical screening clinic will help detect abnormalities and identify the need for treatment. Services include Pap tests, which check for cell changes in the cervix caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

He said the IVF treatment facility, which is scheduled to open in first quarter 2020, will be managed by a diverse team of consultant physicians, embryologists, nurses offering a holistic environment of care in a single location, with “in-house” reproductive surgery, maternal fetal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology services.

Sidra Medicine Medical Director of Reproductive Surgery Dr Aisha Yousuf said, “Our care and treatment is based on offering the latest and minimally invasive techniques that are safe and most importantly expand the choice for women in the country. We have seen hundreds of patients, who have opted to come to Sidra Medicine for gynaecology care including robotic surgery instead of travelling abroad to East Asia, Europe or North America for the same treatment.”

Dr Yousuf added that the hospital is now offering surgeries to address Mullerian Anomalies.

“This particular surgery is available for women or teenage girls, who have congenital anomalies like two complete or underdeveloped wombs. The surgery is performed via minimally invasive and robotic gynaecology approach without the need for large incisions,” Dr Yousuf said.

Sidra Medicine is also actively working on several clinical research programmes aimed at improving maternal and women’s health, as part of its precision medicine programme.

this article is copied from here