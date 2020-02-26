Siege countries make a step towards Qatar

After the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the other three countries Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain have decided to restore postal services to Qatar almost three years after they were stopped due to a political dispute, the United Nations said on Monday, as quoted by the Reuters.

This declaration comes following a meeting that held last month in the presence of representatives from four Arab states and the U.N. postal agency at its headquarters in Switzerland on Jan. 29.

Since there are no direct flights between Qatar and the four Arab states, therefore, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain were to resume services indirectly, with mail transported through Oman.

Egypt resumed services on Feb. 17, according to state-run Egypt Post. It was not immediately clear if Saudi Arabia and Bahrain had yet restored services.