Some restrictions to be lifted from  July 28

HIA has installed a new technology to help passengers
Hamad International Airport (HIA) has installed the latest security screening technology which is an advanced algorithm that enables security personnel to easily detect explosive materials held in complex items and structures. The technology also allows transfer passengers the freedom to keep electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, digital cameras, etc. in their hand luggage while going through security checkpoints improving levels of customer service and the need for further divestment that has also a hygiene benefit.
The new C2 technology will be initially implemented across all transfer screening checkpoints, upon the gradual reopening
Amiri Diwan announced the Eid holiday 2020
On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan on Sunday announced the Eid holiday.
According to the announcement Issued by the Amiri Diwan, Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on Thursday, July 30 and ends on Thursday August 6. Employees are to resume work on Sunday August 9.
As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.