Some restrictions to be lifted from July 28

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced reopening 300 additional mosques under the third phase of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from the Fajr prayer of July 28, 2020.

The additional mosques will be allowed for prayers following the same preventive and precautionary measures which are in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The list of mosques to be reopened is published on ministry’s website

The Ministry also said that it is allowed for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases to keep praying at home.