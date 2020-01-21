Soon: a new feature of WhatsApp

McDonald Qatar launches new service
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with mouth-watering McDonald’s world famous Mcfries with added ingredients as an option based on consumer demand at McDonald’s. The leading global fast food icon has launched new ‘Loaded with Flavors’ to its World Famous McFries for a limited time in all restaurants in Qatar.
A new set guests can add the ingredients they like it to their McFries with; Smoked Cheese Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Chicken Pieces Cheese Fries and Beef Bacon Cheese Fries were launched at an event at McDonald’s Qatar at its City Centre ground floor outlet.
Customers will
Vodafone offers on iPhone announced
Getting the latest iPhone has now become easy, safe and secure with the Vodafone Trade-in Programme, it was announced yesterday.
Customers can trade in any iPhone starting with the iPhone 5 for a credit toward the purchase of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Customers have to take the iPhone/s they want to trade in to one of the following Vodafone retail stores for valuation: Villagio Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark, City Center, Al Khor, Al Wakra, Khratiyat, LuLu D-Ring, Lulu Gharaffa, Al Fourossiya, and The Pearl.
Customers can trade up to three