Soon you will see robot police cars in Qatar

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has started to use the security robot in recent sports matches held in Qatar.

Going by a video shared on SC’s Security Committee’s Twitter accounts @SeCommittee2022, these robots moves around swiftly on four wheels and can assist security personnel by performing many important tasks.

These robots can measure pulse rate remotely and also has inbuilt facial recognition feature.

It has cameras and sensors to detect abandoned objects and explosive of any kind and are very accurate in detecting contraband and explosives.

It can reach to narrow places without affecting the movement of people.