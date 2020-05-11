Special flight from Doha cancelled to be rescheduled

Second Indian repatriation flight from Doha to Trivandrum got cancelled today. The reason for the cancellation is not clear while filing this report.

A senior Indian embassy official said that the cancelation is due to technical reasons.

It is not clear if the flight will be rescheduled to a later date or cancelled completely. The Air India Express flight was expected to carry around 180 passengers to Trivandrum this afternoon.

Yesterday another flight carrying 178 passengers left for Kochi.

The story will be updated as we get more information.