Special offers by Banana Resort in 2020

Early January 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of the Banana Island Resort – Doha in Qatar, which is the first of its kind in the region, due to its strategic location, a distinct concept of villas over water, and stunning views of the turquoise Arabian Gulf waters, in addition to providing a family atmosphere and exceptional services in all its facilities that meet the aspirations of its guests.

During January, there will be five exceptional reasons for celebrating with the Banana Island Resort – Doha, where the number “5” will be the lucky number for this month’s celebrations. Initially, inmates who celebrate the passage of five years will get their marriage according to the marriage certificate or their birthday in January documented by the birth certificate or their fifth residence by showing the dates of the previous four reservations in the name of the customer, special settings in their rooms to celebrate their happy occasion, and 25% discount on private dinner sessions Exclusive, bespoke, and 15% discount on Spice Spoon lessons for couples where they can explore their favorite dishes and learn how to prepare them, as well as a free cake provided for them when dining at any resort restaurant.

Also, during the month of January, all guests who booked their reservations through the Banana Island Resort Doha website will automatically enter the draw to obtain an opportunity to win three valuable prizes.

All guests of the Banana Island Resort will have the opportunity to win one of the “5” Hello Weather “tickets for two people, by following the resort’s account on @ bananaislandresort Instagram, and capturing their best moments on the island through photos or video and sharing them using the hashtag #MemoriesMadeAtBanana, during January 2020.

In addition, guests at the resort will receive a 25% discount when reserving a table for five people during the month of January in Riva, Azraq, Neham, or Q Lounge.

Banana Island Resort Doha offers its visitors a blend of the hospitality of the Qatari hospitality with the luxurious resort life experience, to be a distinctive retreat with world-class facilities, through which it provides boundless activities that provide relaxation and comfort. The resort also provides a wide choice of multiple activities for its visitors and guests that help them spend the best and most beautiful times through its entertainment centers that offer many entertainment activities underwater and outside, such as a fully-equipped fitness center, swimming pools and surfing, and halls for children and adolescents, And a selection of sports activities. The resort also includes the first health center of its kind in the Middle East, in addition to a platform for private helicopters, a marina, and a diving center.

The Banana Island Resort Doha also provides eight dining options through its distinguished range of restaurants, whose kitchens vary between Middle Eastern, Italian, and International, and are distributed on amazing locations throughout the island such as the marina, beside the pool, next to the beach, and on the surface of the water all distinguished by views. The breathtaking soft sea breezes.

The resort also includes the “Balance” Center for Physical Health, which provides integrated programs for relaxation, detoxification, de-stress, sunshine, fitness, weight management, yoga and alternative therapy, in addition to services for pregnant women in the prenatal and postnatal periods, and anti-aging.