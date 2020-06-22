St. Regis Doha launches great offers

The St. Regis Doha, the finest address in Qatar, offers a range of special offers on rooms and suites throughout the summer period. The hotel will also reopen all of its restaurants from July 1. The Mirage Lounge will open for several awards, once again, to welcome guests with a range of special offers, including afternoon tea for St. Regis. A group of luxury restaurants will reopen again, including the award-winning Sultan Ibrahim Restaurant, which offers lunch and dinner specializing in Lebanese cuisine and fish, and the Oyster Bay inspired by the Caribbean islands, which has scenic views of the pool and the waters of the Arabian Gulf, in addition to Astor Grill is the most luxurious steak restaurant in Qatar. The hotel will also open its own beach from the beginning of next month, taking into account all safety requirements, including the limited percentage of guests, precaution and social distance. Mr. Wissam Sulaiman, Director General of St. Regis Hotels in Doha commented: “On the occasion of the summer season, we invite our distinguished guests to enjoy a range of special offers, which include restaurants and rooms, and enjoy the luxury of our luxury services. We have also implemented many precautions to ensure the highest level From safety to our distinguished guests, the safety of our guests is our top priority. “