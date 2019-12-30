Starting date of Doha Book Fair 2020

Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 30th edition of Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) will be held from January 9 to 18, 2020.

The exhibition is considered one of the most important and largest international cultural events in the country.

The new edition of DIBF will be held under the supervision of the Qatar Cultural and Heritage Event Center. The center is keen to utilise all its potentials to ensure the success of the upcoming edition of the exhibition.

The date will coincide with the launch of the Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020, which will give a greater chance for a significant presence of French participants in the fair and its diverse cultural presence and also to promote mutual understanding, recognition and appreciation between both sovereign nations reaffirming the deep bonds that exist between Qatar and France.