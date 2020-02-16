Starting date of Qatar food festival

The National Tourism Council, in cooperation with its active partners in the local market, will launch the Qatar International Food Festival during the period from March 24 to April 2.

The festival is expected to abound in the current edition of the most delicious food and culinary arts presented by world-famous celebrities and many entertainment shows and cultural activities that are selected according to an integrated and highly professional mechanism that delivers visitors and fits the desires of all family members.

Many officials of local hospitality institutions confirm that the Qatar International Food Festival is an ideal platform to highlight the achievements of the local hospitality sector, according to which he received a number of or Feature and awards from global institutions involved in the hospitality and hospitality industry.