Starting today: Things forbidden in Qatar

Starting today: Things forbidden in Qat

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has started patrolling today, March 23, to prevent all kinds of gathering around Qatar to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

After the decision made by the from the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management yesterday, the Ministry has initiated the patrol, said Colonel Hassan Mohamed Ghaith Al Kuwari, Director of Central Operations Department at the National Command Center.

He furthered that gathering is not allowed at all areas in the country. Corniche, public parks and beaches will be highly monitored.

Violators will face legal charges. It is mandatory for all people in Qatar to adhere to the policy.