Starting tomorrow, not registering the national address leads to penalties

The National Address Law will come into effect tomorrow, Sunday, after its issuance last January, which requires every individual and institution to register the place of residence through official channels, and give the authorities and individuals 6 months to register their national addresses, and that if the decision is not implemented, violators will have all the legal effects, which is a fine that Not more than 10 thousand riyals.

The Supreme Judicial Council pointed out, through the official website, the need to quickly register the national address with the data of each individual before the end of the prescribed period, and that it is the address adopted in all judicial notifications and in the event of a violation, judicial decisions may be issued against any person without his knowledge of not registering the national address and missing the opportunity In applying to appeal any ruling against him before the court.