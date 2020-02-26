Study: How does temperature affect Coronavirus

Studies and expert research indicate that summer temperatures limit and eliminate corona viruses that cannot live and complete their cycle at elevated temperatures.

And many scientists expect that the outbreak of the new Coronavirus virus will be seasonal, and that its spread will decrease with the entry of spring and high temperatures.

When the air temperature becomes 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, viruses die in the air and on surfaces, so scientists are optimistic about the disease receding in the spring and summer.