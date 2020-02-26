Study: how does temperature affect Coronavirus

Siege countries make a step towards Qatar
Siege countries make a step towards Qatar
After the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the other three countries Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain have decided to restore postal services to Qatar almost three years after they were stopped due to a political dispute, the United Nations said on Monday, as quoted by the Reuters.
This declaration comes following a meeting that held last month in the presence of representatives from four Arab states and the U.N. postal agency at its headquarters in Switzerland on Jan. 29.
Since there are no direct flights between Qatar and the four Arab states, therefore, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and
Man kidnaps oneself to ask for 20000 USD!
Man kidnaps oneself to ask for 20000 USD!
A citizen in Hama Governorate in Syria claimed that unknown persons kidnapped his brother after he left his village (Qamhana) to go to the city of Hama to fulfill some needs, where he lost and did not find him.
A video sent by the kidnappers showed his brother blindfolded and handcuffed, and they demand his father to pay a financial ransom of twenty thousand US dollars and threaten to kill him if the amount is not paid.
Through research, investigation, and gathering evidence, it was found that the kidnapping incident was fabricated, and with the