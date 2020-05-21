Study: This common disease poses a great risk to people with corona and increases the death rate

Health experts around the world confirm that patients suffering from chronic diseases are more likely to have complications from the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and therefore it is necessary to strengthen precautionary measures for this group to prevent their exposure to infection.

A recent British study has highlighted a common chronic disease that poses a high risk if the person suffering from it is infected with the Coronavirus.

The study of the health services sector in the United Kingdom revealed, according to the Al-Hurra website, that “one third of deaths from the Coronavirus were for people with diabetes”, while it showed that “type 1 diabetes is more dangerous for Corona patients than type 2 diabetes.”

The British newspaper “Sun” said, “Patients with diabetes make up 32 percent of hospital deaths as a result of the coronavirus,” a rise of 26 percent from previous studies.

The study revealed that Britons with type 1 diabetes are three and a half times more likely to die if they contract coronavirus, compared to those with type 2 diabetes who face low risk.

The researchers analyzed data about 24,000 deaths from corona disease in hospitals.

Experts say obese patients and problems controlling blood sugar levels were particularly at risk.

“This is disturbing news,” Sun quoted the principal investigator, Professor Jonathan Vallabh -ji, as saying.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body loses the ability to process sugar, mainly due to weight gain and poor lifestyle.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks and kills insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.