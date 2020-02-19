Super Slam tomorrow in Qatar!

After a sold out first season, SUPER SLAM SEASON II will allow spectators to enjoy their favourite fighting legends such as The Great Khali, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry, including international superstars like Alberto del Rio, Rob Van Dam, nZo and many more clash for the winning title.

The tickets are priced between QR 70 for bronze and QR 1000 for VIP. Meanwhile there will be a meet and greet with the legends at Doha Festival City on Thursday, February 20 at 6pm

When: Friday, February 21 | 8pm [gates open 6pm]

Where: Lusail Sports Arena

