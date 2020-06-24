Surprise: Future of Qatar in 2021

MUFJ Bank, the largest bank in Japan, expects the Qatari economy to record the lowest recession among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with a GDP decline of 1.3% during the year 2020, to grow significantly during the next year 2021, with the largest growth in the Gulf of 5.6 %. At the level of the Gulf countries, the bank expected in its report that Kuwait will record a contraction of 5.9% this year, with growth regaining during the next year by 3.8%, which exceeds the rate of economic growth achieved in 2019 by 3.1%.

The report expected the Omani economy to shrink by 3.7% during the current year 2020, to return to economic growth in 2021 by 3.1%. And global reports reinforce its positive outlook towards the Qatari economy in light of what the credit rating agencies have confirmed from Qatar’s rating of “AA-”, and their belief that Qatar will be able to provide adequate guarantees to withstand shocks.

Standard & Poor’s said it expected a timely response from the government of Qatar to support its liquidity, taking into account continued difficulties in global capital markets.

The agency maintained the outlook for Qatar at “stable”. International institutions saw Qatar’s success in selling $ 10 billion in bonds last April, indicating that Qatar is in a position attractive to investors and was thus the first Gulf country to collect liquidity in debt markets in the face of declining oil prices and fog in the markets caused by the Corona virus.

Standard & Poor’s added that Qatar’s income levels are still among the top-rated sovereign debt, which supports its strong credit position. It is noteworthy that Moody’s credit rating agency lowered its future outlook for other countries in the region, attributing this to the high financial risks due to the collapse of oil prices and the uncertainty about its ability to compensate for losses in oil revenues and to achieve debt stability.