Talabat launches the talabat mart in Qatar.

talabat, the leading food and grocery delivery app, has announced the launch of talabat mart in Qatar.

talabat mart is the organization’s Quick Commerce (q-commerce) concept, delivering groceries to customers within 30 minutes, 24/7, the company has said in a statement.

talabat mart, which was launched in Kuwait late last year, has started operations at three locations in Doha and is eyeing quick expansion in order to widen its delivery area to be able to service more customers.

Keeping in mind that safety remains the top priority in the community, talabat makes sure that all staff members who are picking groceries at the warehouse, as well as the riders, wear masks and gloves, use sanitisers – as well as have their temperature checked – and fully disinfect and sanitise stores regularly, the statement adds.