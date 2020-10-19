Tasty Street opened now in Qatar

Katara has inaugurated Tasty Street, a new gastronomic destination in the northern part of the Cultural Village Foundation.

Located next to Al Gannas Headquarters and opposite Al Jazeera Media Cafe, Tasty Street spans over an area of 6,300sqm, which enables it to accommodate hundreds of cars.

The food stalls have been organized in an orderly manner to ensure the comfort of visitors, taking into account the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Orders are delivered to cars, following the highest safety standards to ensure the safety of everyone.

Katara plays in supporting Qatari youth projects, opening up wider horizons to introduce the diverse and promising projects they present, which contributes significantly and directly in the advancement and development of their projects.

Tasty Street is a perfect opportunity for project owners to exchange experiences and enhance their prospects to commercialise their projects.

Tasty Street is open from 3pm to 2am until March 31.