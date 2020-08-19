Telegram launches a new service

The designers of the “Telegram” application announced the launch of the video communication service in the application, on the occasion of its seventh anniversary.

The official website of “Telegram” indicated in a post that the user will be able to switch between voice and video calling during the call.

The new service will also allow the exchange of text messages through the application during video communication without ending the connection.

It is noteworthy that the application “Telegram” was launched by Russian Pavel Dorov, founder of the largest social networking site in Russia vk.com, in 2013.

The number of users of “Telegram” at the present time is more than 400 million users around the world.