The Ritz-Carlton offers great offers this summer

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is a preferred choice for families and individuals, as the five-star hotel combines contemporary luxury with authentic Arabic hospitality through award-winning restaurants, a world-class spa, a modern fitness center, unique views, and elegant rooms and suites. A wide range of services and facilities guarantee a good time. Where hotel guests find the following facilities and services: 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a 24-hour front desk, and facilities for people with special needs. The working group has worked to provide special and suitable accommodation offers for all segments of society this summer. With special accommodation offers starting from 730 Qatari riyals where the offer includes a daily breakfast for two adults and two children, internet service, welcome gifts, early check-in and late check-out depending on room availability in addition to a range of experiences, and it is certain that guests of all ages will enjoy an ideal stay. Mr. Christian Sac, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Doha: “Here at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha, we are honored to collaborate together to create an unforgettable experience for guests who can indulge in luxury with a special family package for citizens and residents in Qatar, where we aim to make the core of our cooperation Vibrant in parallel with local traditions, every detail has been designed to make every moment during which guests spend this time an opportunity to revive old memories and create new ones.