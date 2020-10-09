The weather report for the weekend in Qatar

On its weather report for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that a relative drop in temperature is expected during the weekend by about 3-4 degree Celsius due to the fresh northwesterly wind over the country.

The weather department predicted hot weather conditions with some clouds during daytime and fine evenings. QMD also warned citizens and residents about strong wind and high seas at places inshore and offshore.

In the same post, QMD also mentioned that the expected maximum temperatures will range between 32-36 degree Celsius and the minimum will range between 23-27 degree Celsius in various regions of the country, which is about the normal range during this period.

On Friday, sea heights will vary between 2-4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times inshore, and 4-8 ft, rising to 10 ft at times offshore.

On Saturday, sea heights will vary between 2-4 ft rising to 5 ft at some places inshore, and 3-6 ft rising to 8ft at some places offshore.

The wind, On Friday, is expected to blow mainly northwesterly to northerly at 8 to 18 KT, reaching to 23 KT inshore. For offshore, the wind will blow northwesterly at 15-25 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.

The wind, on Saturday, is expected to blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 KT inshore and northwesterly at 10-20 KT, gusting to 25 KT at some places offshore.

Visibility will be 4-8 kilometres on both days.