The weather today in Qatar: June 23

Strong winds are again expected in some places during the daytime, the Qatar Met department has said in its forecast for Tuesday.

Windy conditions and high seas are also likely in offshore areas until this afternoon, according to the weather office.

The wind speed may go up to 28 knots offshore and 25 knots inshore, with the sea level rising to 9ft occasionally at first.

The detailed report says it will be hot during the day and slight to blowing dust is expected in some places at times. It will be relatively hot by night.

Offshore, slightly dusty conditions are likely.

A maximum temperature of 41C is expected on Tuesday in Doha, Al Wakra and Mesaieed. Monday, too, a maximum temperature of 41C was recorded in Doha, the Qatar University area, Wakra, Mesaieed, Sheehaniya, Mesaimeer and Turayna.

It was recently reported that windy conditions locally called ‘AlBawarih’ would prevail on Monday and Tuesday with northwesterly fresh to strong winds affecting the country.

Doha and other places in the country experienced strong winds on Monday, and similar conditions are again expected during the daytime on Tuesday.