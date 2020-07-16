A thief came home for an unexpected reason!

In a strange incident in Britain, a thief returned to a house that he had broken into after he forgot the “Adidas” T-shirt inside him, the British newspaper “Mirror” reported.

Catherine Phoenix, 30, says she was terrified after the robbery and was considering moving to another home.

“I was sleeping and heard a noise in the basement, and I assumed it was a fight between my cats, but after going down to the floor at about one o’clock in the morning, I discovered a man standing in the kitchen.”

The British mother, a cleaner, lives with her eight-year-old daughter, Rosie.

Catherine stated that she was trembling when the thief entered her home from the kitchen window, and after his departure she discovered that there was a white and blue T-shirt on the floor.

“I knew it wasn’t mine, so I picked it up and put it in the kitchen, then I ran to get the phone to call the police when I heard a knock on the door, to find a man asking for his friend’s t-shirt,” Catherine added.

The mother refused, saying, “You can’t get it … I called the police,” noting that the man claimed that his friend had mistaken the house.

The thief remains unidentified, and the police are asking for information to arrest him.