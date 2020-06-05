Things to do during this weekend

Short film of the week: Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be showcasing short films and their behind the scenes with insights from the maker every Thursday.Movie of the week is “In the Middle”, which is about the perspective of war by a Yemeni soldier Ali on tour in the temporary capital of Aden.

Katara virtual exhibition: Exhibitions by various artists happening at Katara Cultural Village can now be visited virtually.

The Result

Al Taybeen

STUDIO 5/6: In collaboration in Qatar National Library and MOTC, Studio 5/6 presents workshops of arts and crafts, with ICT.

TRAFFIC LIGHT SYSTEM

PHYSICS WITH ARDUINO

Online IELTS advantage sessions: British council is providing free online IELTS Advantage sessions and writing tips which can be used in future while giving the exams. Registration should be done 2 days prior to the class.

When: June 6, 2020 | 2pm – 3pm

