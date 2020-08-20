Things to do this weekend

Short Film of the Week: ‘1001 Days’

1001 Days’ tells the story of the life of Sheherezade, the creative and heroic, by Aisha Al-Jaidah. Within a traditional fairy-tale structure, this animated short addresses eternal issues like sacrifice, equality and bravery and considers how today’s women deserve equal treatment and privileges.

Katara Virtual Exhibition

Katara presents the virtual exhibition “Femmes à la mode” By Surahbi. The Women portrayed are strong and independent, who know what they want and desire to define their own perspective and create their own narrative through their lifestyle. For a virtual tour and info, click here

Other exhibitions at Katara

Education City’s Community Family Summer Camp 2020

Join Education City’s Community Family Summer Camp 2020 online along with your children of ages 4 to 12 years old! The summer camp provides a set of fun activities that can help you and your family engage both your athletic and creative sides.

Qatar Museums exhibition

Qatar Museums (QM) launched major exhibitions at the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

Visitors are required to reserve tickets in advance on the QM website. During the visit they must present a “green” health status on the Ehteraz virus-tracing app and wear face masks for the duration of their visit.

Picasso exhibition at Fire Station

The exhibition features 108 extraordinary artworks by Pablo Picasso selected from the unparalleled collection of the Musée national Picasso in Paris, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints and ceramics.

The museums, galleries and heritage sites are open between the hours of 9am to 3pm. According to the current situation, visitors are required to reserve tickets in advance on the QM website. Those of 12 years of age and older are required to wear masks, present a “green” health status on the Ehteraz virus tracing app and are checked for normal temperature at the entrance.

MIA Online

Qatar museums are now open to limited public and tickets have to be purchased in advance on the QM website.

You may also access the collection online which includes masterpieces of Islamic art, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork, and much more from three continents dating from the 7th to the 19th century.

