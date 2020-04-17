This is what happened to the driver who manipulated driving laws in Qatar

The General Traffic Department confirmed the seizure of the driver, who had inspected and manipulated the intersection of the traffic light, which appeared in a recently circulating video.

Traffic on her Twitter account explained: “Regarding the video that was circulating in the last period related to the inspection and manipulation of a vehicle commander on the intersection of a traffic light, we inform you that within a short period of time the vehicle commander was caught and his vehicle is seized and all legal measures will be taken against him.”

Recently, activists on the social networking site, Twitter, shared a video documenting the incident on the traffic light after a person was driving his white car in a dangerous way at the intersection of a traffic light.

While the singers praised the response of the Ministry of Interior and Traffic to the video clip, they expressed their praise for the efforts of the Ministry of the Interior and demanded that they stand behind the Ministry of Interior and cooperate with it at a time when it is struggling to control the Coronavirus and not engage in such incidents, stressing the need to adhere to homes and not go out except for necessity The extreme.