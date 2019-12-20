This Millionaire is looking for YOU!

A German millionaire is searching for a number of people to become his friends and live with him in his property, which is worth $ 5.6 million, and he described his property, which is characterized by the presence of horse stables and a view of the sea as a “paradise”.

It seems that the German millionaire Karl Ribbin wants to get 10 friends to share his dream of living in his paradise “Oakino”, which is located on the west coast of North Island in New Zealand, and he went on to publish ads in local newspapers for this purpose.

“Two people can live in every home in the property, and eat and drink in social sessions with others in the property. If you are interested in living a life with a group of interesting people, this may be a new life for you,” said one of the advertisements.

The ad added: “You can enjoy walking, fishing, shopping, boating, watching birds, swimming, or looking at beautiful animals.”

The millionaire Repin explained that adults up to 70 years can apply for a home in the drug, and they are also invited to bring their horses, if they own any of them.

The British Guardian newspaper quoted the local newspaper, Taranaki Daily News, that Repin made his fortune by selling canned iced coffee, and he has major commercial and ownership interests in New Zealand.

In the ad, Riben mentioned that he had a background in “international business”, noting that he was working on farms in Germany.

Repin said that building Newakino in New Zealand took 10 years of hard work, and that he was now ready to share his paradise with “with nice people.”