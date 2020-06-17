This video went viral in Qatar.. Watch it!

A US resident in Qatar’s reaction to mosques re-opening in the country has gone viral on social media in the country.

Al-Wakrah Basketball player Musa Abdul-Aleem shared his video on Insta story of running happily on the streets screaming “The Masjids are Open”. As he enters the mosque with mask on his face his video captions “feels so good to be home”.

As Qatar eased its COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, as many as 500 mosques opened its doors for prayers (except for Friday prayers).