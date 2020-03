Read previous article ...

Attention: Your phone may infect you with corona The British newspaper "Mirror" indicated that people who use the phone inside the toilet increase their chances of contracting the new Coronavirus. The source stated that the bacteria in the toilet may transfer them to the screen of your phone, which makes you vulnerable to infection, even if you wash your hands after going out, given that the bacteria moved to the phone, during your use of it. "You can wash your hands after the toilet, but if you touch the screen of your phone and then touch your face, this will lead to infection,"