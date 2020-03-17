Till when mosques will be closed in Qatar?

Man caught in Qatar due to Corona
Man caught in Qatar due to Corona
Qatari officials arrested a person from an Asian country for selling medical supplies illegally at exorbitant prices.
He was arrested in possession of a large number of medical supplies. They include 800 medical gloves, 7900 medical masks and 1502 medical clothing besides antibiotics, thermometers and money up to QR 200,000.
He confessed to purchasing these supplies from various pharmacies and reselling them to the public illegally, exploiting their demand in light of coronavirus spread.
Till when Inbound flights will be stopped?
Till when Inbound flights will be stopped?
Qatar's Government Communication Office has announced today the halting of all incoming flights to Doha for a period of 14 days in the wake of coronavirus spread.
This can be extended further.
The quarantine will be immediately applied to all citizens upon their arrival to Qatar, from any destination of the world for a period of 14 days, in order to preserve the safety of all, the GCO said.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said on its website:
“Under the instructions of the Qatar Government, effective immediately, entry to the State of Qatar will only be allowed for Qatari nationals,