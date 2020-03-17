Till when mosques will be closed in Qatar?

Qatari officials decided to close mosques and suspend the five obligatory congregationa prayers and Friday prayers, for the safety and wellbeing of worshippers and as a preventive and precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The ministry said in a statement that the call to prayer will continue to be made in all state mosques.

Officials will reopen the mosques as soon as the danger of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic is no longer present.