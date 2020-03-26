Till when money exchange will be closed?

Read previous article ...

A drive-thru pharmacy now in Qatar Sidra Medicine has introduced drive-through collection for dispensing medications at the outpatient building. Patients have to call on 40030030 and confirm their time slot for the collection. "Our pharmacy team at the outpatient clinic are now dispensing medications (refills or new orders) via a new drive-thru service. Please call 40030030 to confirm your timeslot for the drive-thru collection," tweeted the hospital on its twitter account. The hospital had announced a few other changes in its pharmacy services including restricting entry to walk-in and unscheduled requests.