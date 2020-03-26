Till when money exchange will be closed?

What will Qatar do to cure Corona?
Qatar will be one of the first countries to get any medicine that proves effective in treating the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater has said.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she assured everyone that Qatar will spare no effort in providing any treatment that proves its medical and health efficacy, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.
A drive-thru pharmacy now in Qatar
Sidra Medicine has introduced drive-through collection for dispensing medications at the outpatient building.
Patients have to call on 40030030 and confirm their time slot for the collection.
"Our pharmacy team at the outpatient clinic are now dispensing medications (refills or new orders) via a new drive-thru service. Please call 40030030 to confirm your timeslot for the drive-thru collection," tweeted the hospital on its twitter account.
The hospital had announced a few other changes in its pharmacy services including restricting entry to walk-in and unscheduled requests.