Till when schools and universities will be closed?

Qatari officials announced the suspension of classes in public and private schools and universities for all students in the State of Qatar as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, until further notice.

The suspension is within the efforts and measures taken by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to ensure the safety of students in all public and private educational institutions.

Officials also announced the suspension of nurseries in the country from Tuesday, March 10, 2020 until further notice in the interest of the safety of children and nursery workers.