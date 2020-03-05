Tomorrow: free shuttle buses in Doha

Doha Metro will operate free shuttle buses from Lusail Metro Station to Losail International Circuit and back for the Moto2 and Moto3 races of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The season-opening races of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will run at the Losail International Circuit from March 6-8.

For the convenience of the fans, Doha Metro will run a bus every 10 minutes back and forth to Losail Main Grandstand for the three days from March 6.

On March 6, the shuttle bus will run between 2pm and 7:30pm, while on March 7 and 8 buses will operate from 11:30 am to 7:30pm.

The Doha Metro has been a huge hit with commuters since it opened in May last year.

At the grandstand area fans will be able to enjoy all the activities scheduled (kids karting, kids quad bikes, skate park and a variety of food vendors) and at the Losail Club, there will be live commentary of all the sessions with a live band.

source of article here