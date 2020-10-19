Tomorrow: keep an eye on Qatar skies

The Qatar Calendar House announced that the residents of the northern hemisphere, including the residents of the State of Qatar, will be on a date with seeing and monitoring the Jabbariyat meteor shower for this year, as it will reach its climax on Tuesday evening 3 of Rabi` al-Awwal 1442 AH, corresponding to October 20, 2020 AD, and will extend until the morning Wednesday 21 October 2020.

The Jabbariyat meteors are one of the important astronomical phenomena, as they are active annually during the period from October 2 to November 2, but they reach their peak between October 20 and October 21 of each year, in addition to that the Jabbariyat meteor shower is one of the distinctive meteor showers, as the average Its fall in the sky when it reaches its climax will be from 20 to 30 meteors per hour, according to the estimation of astronomers specializing in meteor monitoring.

What distinguishes the monitoring of meteor showers is that it only needs a place far from environmental and light pollution, so the residents of the State of Qatar and the countries of the Arab region will be able to monitor and see the Orionids meteor shower without the need for astronomical devices or telescopes, as they can see and monitor the Orionids meteors with the naked eye starting from Tuesday evening And until the dawn of Wednesday dawn, by looking towards the eastern horizon of the sky of each country from midnight until dawn Wednesday, and modern digital cameras can be used to obtain images of the Jabbariyat meteor shower.

The famous Comet / Halley / is the source of the occurrence of the meteor shower, when the earth moves in its orbit around the sun and passes near the dust grains left by / Halley / during the month of October of each year, then these grains intersect with the Earth’s atmosphere, and create a flash seen in The sky of the Earth, knowing that the phenomenon of meteors in general occurs as a result of the Earth’s passage near fine debris and dust grains left by comet particles.

It is reported that the reason for the name Jabbariyat meteors is that they appear near the famous constellation called / the Orion group.

It must be taken into account that the best places to see the Jabbariyat meteors are the darkest places, which are the places far from residential areas that contain light and environmental pollutants that may hinder the vision of meteors, while the best times to see the Jabbariyat meteors are before midnight and until the dawn of the next day.