Tragedy: A 3-year-old committed suicide by mistake

In a tragic accident, a 3-year-old American child was killed at his birthday party after a family member’s pistol was found and accidentally shot in the chest.

The accident happened last Saturday afternoon in Porter, 48 kilometers from downtown Houston, Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said, “Family and friends had gathered earlier to celebrate the three-year-old’s birthday, and while playing cards, they heard a gunshot … and the child was located with a bullet in the chest … and the child was taken to a center. Extinguishing soon, as he was pronounced dead. ”

The warden’s office quoted the family of the dead child that “a gun fell from the pocket of a family member,” and that the child might have picked it up and shot himself by mistake.

This incident is at least the fifth fatal accidental shooting by a child in Texas this year, according to a tally by the “Every Town for Firearms Safety” activist group, which means that Texas and Tennessee are two of the US states in terms of the number of shootings. Of this kind in the year 2020.

And every year, hundreds of American children get firearms and unintentionally shoot themselves or anyone else.

It is estimated that there were at least 229 incidents of unintended shooting by children in 2020, with 97 deaths and 139 injuries.

The organization says an estimated 4.6 million American children live in homes with at least one gun.