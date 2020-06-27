Traveling from Qatar to this COUNTRY? Read the requirements

The Embassy of Qatar to the Lebanese Republic issued a declaration regarding the measures taken to reopen the Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to the decision of the Lebanese Council of Ministers regarding the reopening of the airport as of July 1, 2020, whereby it was decided to take the following measures:

Passengers arriving in Lebanon from the State of Qatar must undergo PCR examinations:

• The first: On arrival at the Rafic Hariri International Airport, the cost of the examination is the responsibility of the airline, and the result of the examination is communicated to the traveler within 24 hours.

• The second: 72 hours after the initial examination, and it will be at the traveler’s expense, in one of the accredited laboratories according to the Ministry of Public Health guidelines.

The ministry added that in the event of any positive result appearing on those coming to Lebanon, they should follow the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health until they recover according to the approved medical protocol.

The arrivals must also possess a valid insurance policy during their stay in Lebanon, covering all costs of treatment for the Corona epidemic on Lebanese territory, and this service will be available by insurance companies operating in Lebanon.

The embassy noted that all who wish to come to Lebanon must fill out the form issued by the Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon before they come to Lebanon, which is available electronically through the following link:

The embassy concluded its statement that in view of the daily developments regarding the outbreak of the Corona virus in Lebanon and the ongoing measures taken by the Lebanese authorities, the embassy requests all citizens and arrivals from the State of Qatar who wish to visit Lebanon to communicate with them before traveling or to communicate with the Lebanese embassy in Doha to inform them of the measures and decisions taken in this regard.

Qatar Embassy Beirut phone:

888356 78/835444/835111 1 00961

Email: [email protected]

It is worth noting that Qatar Airways announced earlier through its official account on Twitter today that it will resume its flights to Lebanon with daily flights starting from 1 July