Traveling outside Doha? Then read this

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced in a circular issued on June 17 that passengers travelling out of Doha with a return booking must have a confirmed reservation in one of the designated quarantine hotels in Qatar on their return.

In official circular number 12 of 2020, the Civil Aviation Authority informed all airlines and travel agents that no passengers, irrespective of nationality, can depart from Doha without holding a confirmed hotel booking for their return for a period of 14 days, which will be prepaid against a non-refundable voucher obtained from the hotel through “Discover Qatar” Website.

In case the travel dates back to Doha is amended, hotel reservation can be changed depending on availability.

The circular was issued by Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, Director of Air Transport.

Passengers who are currently outside Qatar on their return must also hold a confirmed hotel booking in one of the quarantine hotels at the time of checking into their flights to Doha, CAA circular said.

“All Airlines companies are requested to adhere to the instructions until further notice,” CAA added.

The CAA list showed 19 hotels of different star category and budget. As of now Discover Qatar website only shows 3 hotels available for booking.

The quarantine hotels in CAA list are:

1. Dusit Doha

2. The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa

3. Time Rako Hotel

4. The Town Hotel

5. Ezdan Hotels Doha – Tower 2

6. Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel

7. AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection by Hilton

8. City Centre Rotana Doha Hotel

9. Kingsgate Doha Hotel

10. Millenium Central Hotel

11. Millennium Plaza Hotel

12. Wyndham Grand Regency Doha Hotel

13. Dusit D2 Salwa Doha

14. Ezdan Hotels Doha – Tower 1

15. Grand Regal hotel

16. Holiday Villa Hotel and Residence

17. K108 Hotel

18. La Villa Hotel

19. Safir Hotel

