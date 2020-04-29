Two companies were referred to security authorities in Qatar

During an inspection to ensure companies adhere to necessary precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs found two construction companies in Al Wakra area violating instructions that workers should wear masks.

In a statement, the Ministry said that construction companies violated the directive that all workers should wear masks while working. The officials of the two companies were referred to security authorities for further measures.

The Ministry stressed the need to adhere to the decision that all workers in construction sector should be wearing masks. Recently, Qatar had made wearing of mask mandatory for shopping, people working in the service sector and workers in the construction sector.

In the event of non-compliance, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. 17 of 1990 on protection from infectious diseases will be applied to the violator by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding QR 200,000 or one of the two penalties.

The Ministry has allocated a hotline – 40280660 – to report violations related to the safety of workers in accommodations and workplaces.