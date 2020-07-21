Types of Visas in Qatar and How to Apply?

Before you arrive in Qatar

You have made the decision to come to Qatar, so now you need to check in advance which visa is right for you. Generally, all non-Qatari or GCC citizens entering Qatar need a visa. In most cases, applying for a visa is easy and can be done online through Hukoomi or the Ministry of Interior .

Qatar has visitor travel arrangements with 33 countries (see below), so for many tourists a visa will be issued on arrival.

Countries that have a visa on arrival arrangement with Qatar

The United States, Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Finland, Spain, Monaco, the Vatican, Iceland, Andorra, San Marino, Lichtenstein, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

For those whose country is not on the list, a visa should be applied for ahead of your visit.

For most of those coming to live and work in Qatar, your employer will arrange much of the application process for you. For those arranging their own visa, the process is straightforward and provides flexibility for short- and long-term business arrangements.

Tourist Visas

Tourist Visa (Upon and Before Arrival)

Citizens of the 80 approved countries can obtain a Tourist Visa upon arrival. This visa can also be issued online prior to travel.

Visa-Free Entry

Nationals of more than 80 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar, with varying allowable lengths of stay. Nationals of the eligible countries do not require any prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar, upon presentation of a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.

For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Argentina

3. Austria

4. Bahamas

5. Belgium

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czech Republic

10. Denmark

11. Dominican Republic

12. Estonia

13. Finland

14. France

15. Germany

16. Greece

17. Hungary

18. Iceland

19. Italy

20. Latvia

21. Liechtenstein

22. Lithuania

23. Luxembourg

24. Malaysia

25. Malta

26. Netherlands

27. Norway

28. Poland

29. Portugal

30. Romania

31. Serbia

32. Seychelles

33. Slovakia

34. Slovenia

35. Spain

36. Sweden

37. Switzerland

38. Turkey

39. Ukraine

Armenia

Similar to the countries listed above, nationals of Armenia can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, not extendable, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Terms and conditions for Armenia nationals

• Passport must be valid for at least 6 months

• Return ticket must be confirmed

For nationals of the countries/regions listed below, the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips. This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Azerbaijan

4. Belarus

5. Bolivia

6. Brazil

7. Brunei

8. Canada

9. Chile

10. China

11. Colombia

12. Costa Rica

13. Cuba

14. Ecuador

15. Georgia 16. Guyana

17. Hong Kong, China

18. India

19. Indonesia

20. Ireland

21. Japan

22. Kazakhstan

23. Lebanon

24. Macedonia

25. Maldives

26. Mexico

27. Moldova

28. Monaco

29. New Zealand

30. Pakistan

31. Panama

32. Paraguay

33. Peru

34. Russia

35. Rwanda

36. San Marino

37. Singapore

38. South Africa

39. South Korea

40. Suriname

41. Thailand

42. United Kingdom

43. United States

44. Uruguay

45. Vatican City

46. Venezuela

Pakistan

Similar to the 46 countries listed above, nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met.

Terms and conditions for Pakistani nationals

• Passport must be valid for at least 6 months

• Return ticket must be confirmed

• Hotel booking confirmation for duration of the stay must be presented

• The passenger must have a valid credit card

• Those coming directly from Pakistan should present a certificate of vaccination against polio

• The duration of the visa can be extended only after confirming the return ticket

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Similar to the 48 countries listed above, nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during a single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Terms and conditions for Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals

• Citizen must carry a permanent passport that is valid for at least 6 months

• Return ticket must be confirmed

Tourist Visa through Employer

This visa allows hotels, embassies and other authorized employers to arrange visas for citizens of the 33 approved countries before they arrive in Qatar.

Tourist Visa through Qatar Airways or Hotels

This visa is granted to visitors of the 33 approved countries through authorized hotels operating in Qatar, or sponsoring residents with relationship to applicants through Qatar Airways. It is valid for one month and non-extendable.

Joint Tourist Visa – for Visiting Qatar and Oman

Citizens of the 33 approved countries can apply for a Joint Tourist Visa that allows them to travel freely between Qatar and Oman. This one-month visa can be issued either upon arrival, or online before arrival, and can be extended for one month only.

Business Visas

Business Visas allow non-Qataris to conduct business and work in the country on a temporary basis. There are two types of business visas:

72-hour Business Visa – This visa is issued on arrival, and is extendible for a further 72 hours. The visa is suited to those who wish to visit the country on short-term business trips. Applicants are required to carry proper documentation proving the purpose of their trip.

Business Visa – This visa is available for new expatriate workers and persons conducting short-term contractual work in Qatar. The visa is valid for a maximum of three months, and must be arranged in advance by an approved company or institution operating in Qatar.

Investor Visa

Expatriates who invest in selected business ventures in the country are eligible to residency without employer ship. Applicants must obtain property ownership documents, a certificate of good behavior and have a medical check-up to qualify.

Authorized government personnel may complete the Investor Visa procedure online. More details can be found at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Ministry of Interior.

GCC Resident Visit Visa

GCC residents of approved professions and those accompanying them may obtain a one-month GCC Resident Visit Visa on arrival or through a Qatari embassy. The visa is renewable for an additional three months. Applicants should carry proper documentation proving their profession.

Family Visit Visa

Expatriate workers wishing to bring members of their family to Qatar on a short term basis (up to six months) can apply for a Family Visit Visa. The visa is valid for one month and can be extended for up to six months for immediate family members (wife, sons, daughters) and three months for other relatives. Visa holders who wish to apply for an extension must undergo a medical check.

Family Residence Visa

Expatriate employees, who earn QR10,000 or more a month, have completed six months of employment with their company, and wish to bring their immediate dependents to Qatar to live with them, can apply for a Family Residence Visa.

Effectively, the visa is granted under your employer ship (assuming you have a valid Qatar ID and Residence Visa from your employer or private employer ).

Transit Visa

If you plan to stop over in Qatar temporarily (up to 24 hours) on your way to a destination, you should apply for a transit visa before you travel. The visa is valid for 24 hours and allows you to leave the airport transfers area to stay in Qatar.

The Transit Visa is also handy for workers whose job requires a short stay in Qatar, for example, seamen and truck drivers passing through Qatar. However, a Transit Visa is not acceptable for general business visits.

Transit Visas can be arranged through your local Qatari embassy prior to travel. Embassy workers and other authorized persons can apply online for transit visas on behalf of travelers.

Other Visa Types

Newborn Visa

Newborn babies who are less than three months old need a Newborn Visa when entering the country with his or her mother. The child should have either a passport or be included on the father or mother’s passport. Both parents should have a valid Residence Permit. A certificate of birth is also required. The visa is free.

Education Residence Visa

If you have a place at an approved educational institution and wish to stay in Qatar during your course, you can apply for an Education Residence Visa. This type of visa is granted by the Committee Reviewing Recruitment Applications and is available from Expatriates Affairs & Unified Services Centres of the MoI. This visa is issued free of charge.

Real Estate Visa

This is a residence visa for real estate owners and it is issued through the General Directorate of Borders Passports and Expatriates Affairs at the MoI. Required documentation includes a valid passport, letter from a relevant agency outlining the property investment, a good conduct certificate and a medical check-up. The visa costs QR200.

Return Visa

If you, a member of your family, or a member of your household staff, have stayed out of the country for more than 6 months and your residency is still valid and you have prior approval of entry, you can purchase a Return Visa. There are different document requirements depending on who your employer is, details of which can be found at the MoI website here. The fee varies from QR200 to QR500 again depending on employer type.

Return Visa (in case of Passport loss)

This visa is issued when an expatriate loses his or her passport while being outside the country. A copy of a Lost Passport Certificate, along with copies of the old and new passport, are required. The visa costs QR200.

Official Visa

Government ministries and approved establishments can request this visa online. The visa is free, valid for one month and can be extended for five months (total 6 months) following medical tests and fingerprints.

Immigration Department Location

While many visas can be issued online, all travel documents can be processed at the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Passports and Expatriates Affairs . The head immigration department is located on Luqta Street (road to Qatar Foundation), just west of D-Ring Road.