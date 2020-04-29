This is how you unlock the Samsung phone if you forget the password

Many owners of “Samsung” phones suffer from the problem of not being able to deal with the phone if they forget the password.

In this regard, “Arabi Technomedia” offered a solution through which the Samsung phone can be unlocked without losing important data on the phone.

Initially, you must have a Samsung account registered on the phone to use this method, and your phone must be connected to this account.

This method depends on using the “Find My Mobile” service from “Samsung”, and you can follow these steps to unlock any Samsung phone:

You will first need a phone other than a closed phone, to be able to access the “Find My Mobile” service from “Samsung”.

After entering this link, every new page must be logged in by typing your “Samsung ID” and password.

sign in

After logging in properly, you will be automatically transferred to a map displaying all devices registered to this account and their locations. From the right side of the screen, you can notice that there are some actions that you can take, such as phone ringing, phone lock in case of theft, and delete your data from the phone with one click.

Unlock feature

After clicking on this option, another page appears that asks you to enter the data of the “Samsung” account, you enter it correctly and then click on “Next”.

Now you can go back to your phone and note that there is absolutely no screen lock on the phone and without losing your data and applications.

Samsung Unlock

After the previous steps, you will find that the phone has become without any protection as this method basically leads to deleting all password data while keeping the other data as it is, and you can now put your new password, and this is one of the easiest ways through which you can unlock Any Samsung phone.